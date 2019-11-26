Get Outdoors: Black Friday hikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dyana Kelley, the Camp California executive director, stopped by to show Pedro the different places families can go to engage with nature the day after Thanksgiving.

Historic Donner Pass (Truckee)

This hike is so full of history, it's practically a museum. The Historic Donner Pass Trail has abandoned train tunnels, Native American petroglyphs, and impressive graffiti art along the entire trail, with a beautiful overlook of Donner Lake.

Empire Mine Trails (Nevada City)

There are so many hikes in the Auburn-Nevada City area, and a trip to Empire Mine State Historic Park offers many different trails with some California history lessons along the way. There are maps available at the Visitor's Center that perfectly outline the best ways to see the remaining buildings throughout the park and loop back around to your car.

Pena Adobe Hills (Vacaville)

With over 470 acres of hiking and biking trails just off the freeway, hikers can see sweeping views of the famous Central Valley's hills and Lagoon Lake. There are even some tree swings throughout the park, perfect for photo-ops from your family outing.

Cosumnes River Walk Trail (Galt)

This is a great hike for the whole family! Enjoy raised levee paths through a variety of habitats, including thickets, native grasslands, oak and willow forests, marsh, and more. Be sure to head out on this trail before the rainy season starts -- the natural flood cycles often results in complete trail closures.

Rodeo Beach Coastal Trail (San Francisco)

Enjoy beautiful views of the rolling Bay Area hills and Pacific Ocean throughout this entire moderate hike! The parking lot may seem busy, but many visitors spread out between surfing, biking, relaxing on the beach, and hiking, so it is never too crowded on the trail. Be sure to bring your camera to capture the best shots of the city and the ocean.