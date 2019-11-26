Golden 1 Center’s New Menu Items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Golden 1 Center is proud of its one-of-a-kind food charter that sources 90 percent of food ingredients from within a 150-mile radius of the arena – providing only the freshest food options to all fans and guests.

Every year, the culinary team works hard to create new, delicious food offerings to match every dietary need and cuisine preference, ensuring an option for everyone.

