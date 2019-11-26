Thousands of SMUD customers without power amid storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Latest on the SMUD power outages:

7:35 p.m.

SMUD’s site shows 17,260 customers without power. Nearly 5,500 customers north of Herald and more than 5,500 customers in South Sacramento are in the dark.

Our crews are working hard to assess outage causes and restore power for the approx 17,300 customers currently without power. For more info, visit https://t.co/R7TLtSY0H7. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) November 27, 2019

7:15 p.m.

A little more than 23,400 SMUD customers are still in the dark.

The majority of people in the Arden-Arcade area have had their power restored but nearly 3,000 customers still do not have power.

More than 5,000 SMUD customers in South Sacramento are also without power.

Previous report:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 33,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers are without power.

That number included more than 12,000 customers in the Arden-Arcade area who lost power around 5:33 p.m.

Another 11,455 customers north of Herald lost power just before 7 p.m. SMUD said it expects customers in south Sacramento County to get their power back by around 9:05 p.m.

We have multiple outages we’re assessing in an effort to restore power. The largest outage is affecting approx 12,200. Our troubleshooters are on their way. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) November 27, 2019

SMUD has not said what caused the power outages but pounding rain and strong winds started hitting the region Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier Monday evening, officials at Travis Air Force Base said power had gone out, leading to the temporary closure of the base’s north gate.

This story is developing.