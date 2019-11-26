Power outage at Oakland International Airport impacts holiday travel

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The power is reportedly out at Oakland International Airport causing problems for thousands of travelers trying to get away for the holiday.

Passengers are reporting the outage, with some posting to Twitter saying they are stuck in security and the lines have backed up, according to FOX40 sister station KRON.

One passenger told KRON that backup generators are running, but others said they were still in the dark.

Oakland airport . no power!! Black out! pic.twitter.com/r6TZw0cCbw — Paula Martin (@PaulaMa18437066) November 27, 2019

Oakland airport officials posted to Twitter saying they are working to resolve the issue.

Attention customers. Currently there is a power outage affecting the airport. OAK staff are working to resolve the issue. Please check with your airline for flight status. Updates to this issue will be made as information is received. — Oakland Intl Airport (@IFlyOAKland) November 27, 2019

Officials say passengers should check with their airlines for flight statuses.

