SMF expecting ‘record number of crowds’ ahead of Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Holiday travelers all over the country began seeing inclement weather this Thanksgiving week, with rain and snowstorms hitting Tuesday in the west.

One couple flying into Sacramento International Airport from Colorado said they planned ahead of time knowing the snow could alter flights.

"We got out early, so we were lucky and we went to Vegas to get to here," said Kris Schoech. “If you didn't get out yesterday early, you didn't get out at all. So it's kind of crazy."

Many of their neighbors weren’t as fortunate and couldn’t leave after the snow dumped more than 2 feet in parts of Colorado.

“They couldn't get out of the neighborhoods today," said traveler Calisse Cryer.

At least three airlines canceled flights in and out of Denver due to the weather.

Airport spokesperson Samantha Mott said they are expecting things to get busy again early Wednesday morning.

“We are planning to have a record number of crowds,” Mott explained. “We're seeing about a 10% year-over-year growth in passengers at SMF.”

SMF served about a million more passengers this year compared to last year.

Those who did plan ahead anticipated having to deal with weather conditions and decided to make some changes.

"I left really early in the morning so I could get here before the sleet came down," said Barb Wally.

She left Nevada City with plans to meet up with family in Long Beach.

“I got caught and the traffic was nuts,” she told FOX40. “I got here and I missed my flight by a few minutes. Jet Blue but I missed it so I got to go tomorrow morning."

By late Tuesday night, Mott told FOX40 seven passenger planes from Southwest and Alaska airlines and two cargo planes had been rerouted to land at SMF. They flew in from San Jose and San Francisco airports, as well as Oakland International Airport, where passengers were forced to stand in long security lines due to a power outage.