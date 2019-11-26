Three teenage suspects arrested in connection to Fairfield vehicle break-ins

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Three teens were arrested Friday morning after several vehicles were broken into in a Fairfield neighborhood.

Officers were called to Castlewood Court around 4 a.m. after a resident called 911 to report the break-ins, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Based on the resident’s description of the suspects and footage from the resident’s surveillance cameras, police say an officer found a vehicle with three teenagers inside, as well as a ski mask and window punches.

The police department reports all three suspects, who included two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, tampering with vehicles and conspiracy to commit a crime. The teenager behind the wheel was also unlicensed.

They were given citations to appear in court and turned over to their parents or guardians.

Police say they are also trying to determine if the suspects were tied to other car break-ins that recently happened in the same area.

