Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Sadey the turkey was touring libraries in Stockton showcasing her autobiography "The Turkey Life," according to the Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary.

Partnering with the Stockton-San Joaquin County Public Library, the rescued turkey was on a mission to help children read by sharing copies of her new book and taking questions from her fans.

Sadey even has her own Instagram profile that follows her life.