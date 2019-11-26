Valley rain adds more headaches to holiday travel

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The rain was causing havoc on the roads Tuesday on what was already a busy travel holiday.

The first rainstorm of the season was expected to bring out oils on the road and cause low visibility, meaning more accidents.

Already at noon on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, traffic was backing up on Interstate 80 east in Davis.

“Davis is known for being the collector, specifically this footbridge right here is always pretty crowded,” said Davis resident Ian Pund.

Pund said he sees that stretch of I-80 every day on his runs. The bumper-to-bumper traffic made him happy his Thanksgiving plans would not take him far from home.

“Staying in town,” Pund told FOX40. “Obviously, quite a bit of weather going on in the nation, so going to keep it local. Seems like a smart decision, especially looking at the traffic here.”

“You’re going from like five lanes down to three,” said resident John Haller. “It’s like every day at the same time it’s going to be bad.”

Haller said people going to the Bay Area on I-80 should give themselves plenty of extra time.

“Don’t do it during rush hour,” he said. “Because this thoroughfare is going to be clogged.”

The California Driver Handbook has a good point about driving in the rain after a dry spell like the valley just had. That’s when the roads are the slipperiest because oil and dust that have gathered there all summer have not yet washed away.

“It’ll probably rain a bit but I don’t think it’s going to flood or anything. We’re still too dry for that,” Haller said.

But while drivers are stuck in their cars, Pund said they might as well make the most of it.

“Enjoy the family time with kids screaming in the car. You’re going to the in-laws,” he said. “Take it easy and just focus on the prize of eating as much turkey as you can get.”