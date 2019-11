Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Crews were working Tuesday night to repair a roof that was blown off two businesses in Elk Grove.

Wind ripped off part of the roof at Sheldon Trading Post on Grant Line Road.

The metal roofing over the Sheldon Liquor Store and Super Taco Express was peeled back and on the ground.

It's unknown how much it will cost to repair the damage.