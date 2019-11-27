75-year-old grandmother, 2 grandchildren missing out of Fairfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) -- Family members reported a Fairfield grandmother and her two young grandchildren missing after they were last heard from Sunday.

"It's not usual that she'll be gone for days. I've never seen that," said Willinique Lewis.

Lewis has lived below 75-year-old Sandra Young at a Peach Tree Drive apartment complex for the past three years.

"It's scary,” Lewis told FOX40. “The time and age right now, it's a lot going on.”

Family reported Young missing at 11 p.m. Tuesday, along with her two grandchildren, 7-year-old Katalyhah Hill and 9-year-old Jayden Hill, whom she cares for.

She was last seen on Sunday, the same day she called her sister in Vallejo to say they would be visiting. But they never showed up.

Fairfield police investigators say they're following new leads.

"The vehicle that they're associated with has popped up around the Alamo, Danville and Walnut Creek area,” said Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen. “So, that's the best information we have at this time about where they might potentially be."

FOX40 spoke with family members who said they were searching that area for the missing trio and their car, a 2000 green Acura TL with California license plate 5HLM514.

"We're hoping that it's still with them and they're with it," Lt. Jacobsen said.

Police say family members have expressed some concern, especially considering the grandmother may suffer from dementia.

But her neighbor described her as very capable and independent, as well as the two grandchildren.

“If they were somewhere right now to where they could be like, ‘Hey, my grandma needs help right now,’ I feel like they would do that,” Lewis said. “So, that's why I feel like it's kind of odd, you know. Something’s not right.”

Police say with investigators, the public and media working together, they are hopeful Young and the kids will be alright.

"I'm praying for the best. But to me, it just seems scary,” Lewis said.