Big rig, cows block Highway 50

Posted 5:45 PM, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:00PM, November 27, 2019

A cow in the road along Highway 50 westbound. (Photo by Dennis Murry)

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a jack-knifed big rig and multiple cows are blocking westbound Highway 50 near Placerville.

While the CHP did not provide any numbers, officials did say there were also multiple collisions in the area of Highway 50 at Apple Bistro.

The CHP could not say when the roadway will open.

Traffic has started backing up on both sides of the highway and drivers have been redirected to Point View Drive.

This story is developing.

Google Map for coordinates 38.737284 by -120.732494.

Big Rigs, Cows on Highway 50

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.