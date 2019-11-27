Big rig, cows block Highway 50

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a jack-knifed big rig and multiple cows are blocking westbound Highway 50 near Placerville.

While the CHP did not provide any numbers, officials did say there were also multiple collisions in the area of Highway 50 at Apple Bistro.

US-50 WESTBOUND SHUT DOWN @ APPLE CAFE:

Multiple Big-Rigs jackknifed and cows in the roadway. Multiple other collisions. Unknown ETO. — CHP Placerville (@CHPPlacerville) November 28, 2019

The CHP could not say when the roadway will open.

Highway 50 in Placerville pic.twitter.com/o0RuAvhWWg — Ophelia (@Opheelllyaa) November 28, 2019

Traffic has started backing up on both sides of the highway and drivers have been redirected to Point View Drive.

This story is developing.

38.737284 -120.732494