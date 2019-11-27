Big rig, cows block Highway 50

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a jack-knifed big rig and multiple cows are blocking westbound Highway 50 near Placerville.
While the CHP did not provide any numbers, officials did say there were also multiple collisions in the area of Highway 50 at Apple Bistro.
The CHP could not say when the roadway will open.
Traffic has started backing up on both sides of the highway and drivers have been redirected to Point View Drive.
This story is developing.
38.737284 -120.732494