Dangerous conditions in the Sierra lead to confusion, frustration

(KTXL) -- A little after dinnertime Wednesday night, Caltrans shut down eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 in the Sierra.

But instead of heading back down the hill at Drum Forebay Road, people decided to take a side road that does not lead where they wanted to go. That led to a mess of cars as people realized their mistakes, creating a lot of frustration.

“It’s kind of unsafe, you know, driving in this type of weather,” said Cameron Lopes as he was stuck in traffic.

I-80 eastbound was shut down due to a jack-knifed big rig and spin-outs at the summit.

“They are all pretty clueless,” said Alan Berezin. “I think everyone was really supposed to turn around and head back down the hill and they just don’t want to. They want to try and wait it out like me but they don’t really know what they are doing”

While waiting for I-80 to reopen was the only choice, many did not want to do it further down the hill until Caltrans forced their hand.

“I think it’s obnoxious that no one gave us anything at all, like, 'Hey, stop right there or just stay on the freeway stopped.' That would have been fine too,” Johanna Bond said after taking a side road.