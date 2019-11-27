Forget something? These grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The stress of preparing for Thanksgiving can sometimes be overwhelming and it’s easy to forget that key ingredient for your special family recipe.
But don’t worry. These local grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving for any last-minute items:
- Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods: Open until 3 p.m.
- Whole Foods Market: Most stores open 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Safeway: Opening times vary. Most stores open until 6 p.m.
- Grocery Outlet: Times vary by location
- Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op: 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- WinCo Foods: Open until 3 p.m.
Happy Thanksgiving!