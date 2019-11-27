Forget something? These grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving

Posted 8:35 PM, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:32PM, November 27, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The stress of preparing for Thanksgiving can sometimes be overwhelming and it’s easy to forget that key ingredient for your special family recipe.

But don’t worry. These local grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving for any last-minute items:

  • Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods: Open until 3 p.m.
  • Whole Foods Market: Most stores open 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Safeway: Opening times vary. Most stores open until 6 p.m.
  • Grocery Outlet: Times vary by location
  • Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op: 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • WinCo Foods: Open until 3 p.m.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.