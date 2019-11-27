Inmate dies after attack at Susanville prison

Posted 10:51 PM, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50PM, November 27, 2019

The CDCR reports Douglas Leon (left) and Roger Vasquez (right) are suspected of attacking another inmate, leading to his death. (Photos by the CDCR)

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A Susanville prison inmate has died after he was attacked by two other prisoners.

Authorities say the attack took place Wednesday afternoon in a yard at High Desert State Prison.

Corrections officials say guards used chemical agents to break up the attack. The inmate was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Guards seized two inmate-made weapons.

Two inmates are under investigation over the attack. One is serving a life term for murder connected to a street gang.

It’s the second inmate death in two days.

Authorities say an inmate died after being attacked by two prisoners Monday at Folsom State Prison near Sacramento.

