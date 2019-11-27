Sacramento police look for witnesses who saw woman fall from moving truck before her death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are trying to find anyone who saw a woman fall out of a moving pickup truck Monday before dying from her injuries.

Investigators say the woman, who is around 30 years old, fell out of the 2010 Toyota Tundra in South Sacramento Monday morning.

Later in the day, around 2 p.m., the police department says officers were called to a local hospital where the woman had died from multiple injuries.

The pickup truck has since been recovered by investigators, according to police.

Sacramento investigators believe at least one person saw the woman fall and would like to speak to them.

“This is an active investigation, so the details in the press release are very specific, and we are limited in what we are releasing at this point. We do have her identified but we are not releasing that information. We sent out this information to seek witnesses,” the police department wrote to FOX40.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call the Sacramento Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).