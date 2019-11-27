Winter storm leaves behind a lot to clean up in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People who live in the Sacramento area likely woke up to leaves and branches all over their yards Wednesday. But some businesses woke up to damage not easily raked away.

Karla Anaya said she was hoping customers’ orders were the only thing pouring into her restaurant Wednesday.

“When I got here in the morning, I saw that the roof was all flew (off),” she told FOX40.

Wind from Tuesday’s storm blew the metal roofing straight off Super Taco Express in Elk Grove, damaging several cars in the shopping center’s parking lot.

“They were scared because they thought something had fallen from the sky,” Anaya said.

Construction crews were hard at work Wednesday replacing the fallen metal and gutters. The inside of the building had not yet seen any damage, meaning the shopping center could stay open Wednesday.

“It looks fine to me but I don’t know, I don’t see any water leaking,” Anaya said.

But with another round of rain expected, the crews were in a race against time.

Miles away in midtown Sacramento, neighbors like Tom Martens were dealing with a mess of their own. He said he spent three hours raking leaves Tuesday only to find “more and more and more.”

“The storm was pretty tremendous last year,” Martens said. “You could hear the howling wind last night and then the rain brings down leaves too.”

But for him, a little extra cleanup was a small price to pay to be surrounded by shade.

“That’s what happens when you have trees and we love the trees, so it’s not a problem,” he told FOX40.