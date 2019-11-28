5 adults, 2 children displaced by Fairfield apartment fire

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — People living at a Fairfield apartment complex were driven from their homes following a Thanksgiving Day fire.

Just before 11 a.m., crews with the Fairfield Fire Department were called to the area of Park Lane where smoke was coming from the roof of a multi-family apartment.

Although firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, fire officials say four units were left uninhabitable from the flames, smoke and water.

Five adults, two children and three pets were displaced, according to the fire department.

The damages totaled around $100,000.

Fire officials say the fire was accidental and “caused by soldering of pipes.”