5 adults, 2 children displaced by Fairfield apartment fire

Posted 4:44 PM, November 28, 2019, by

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — People living at a Fairfield apartment complex were driven from their homes following a Thanksgiving Day fire.

(Photo by the Fairfield Fire Department)

Just before 11 a.m., crews with the Fairfield Fire Department were called to the area of Park Lane where smoke was coming from the roof of a multi-family apartment.

Although firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, fire officials say four units were left uninhabitable from the flames, smoke and water.

Five adults, two children and three pets were displaced, according to the fire department.

The damages totaled around $100,000.

Fire officials say the fire was accidental and “caused by soldering of pipes.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.