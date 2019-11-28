Ceres woman collecting thousands of pajamas for children in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Stanislaus County mother is hoping to clothe thousands of kids in need in the Central Valley.

Pajama Program Central Valley’s goal is 5,000 pairs of pajamas by December.

Zenia Zuniga's living room was transformed into a closet with a thousand pajamas for children in need laid out on couches. It’s a huge undertaking Zuniga said is made possible with the public’s help.

“I can’t do all of this without the help of the community,” Zuniga said.

She told FOX40 she first got involved with the Pajama Program more than a decade ago when she saw how they brought clothing and comfort to kids in need.

“Warm, soft, cozy pajamas, and it just gives you that sense of comfort,” she said.

It’s a feeling Zuniga knows well because she was once homeless.

“Because we were homeless, you know, me and my sister were wearing cut up jeans for underwear,” Zuniga said.

After her mother lost her battle with breast cancer when she was 7, Zuniga and her siblings were placed in foster care.

She said every child deserves a safe and comfortable night.

“Then there’s a big chance we’re gonna wake up and have a better tomorrow,” she said.

As long as the pajamas are brand new and never worn, they can be donated. Zuniga said a simple donation may leave a significant impression on a child’s life.

“Never know, there might be that just one child in there that, it could make a huge impact,” Zuniga said.

The Pajama Program Central Valley chapter collects pajamas and books year-round for kids in need. Right now they’re collecting brand new pajamas and books for their Dec. 7 pajama drive and sorting party at the Ceres Community Center.

If you would like to help, head to the chapter’s Facebook page.