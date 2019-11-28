Local shoppers jump on early Black Friday sales

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The doors at Best Buy opened at 5 p.m., and people were ready to look for some good deals.

“It’s the best day of the year,” shopper Diana Vail told FOX40.

The Vail family has a Thanksgiving tradition that looks a little different than most.

“My mother is upset because we’re here and not at home eating,” Vail said.

Black Friday is turning into Black Thursday with hundreds of shoppers lining up at J.C. Penney in Sacramento.

“I like it on Thanksgiving, actually, because to be honest with you after you eat what else do you have to do but sleep?” shopper Lori Petermon said. “These are better sales if you come out on Thanksgiving.”

Petermon had her family meal in the morning so she could spend all afternoon shopping.

“Jewelry, they have 80% off. Air fryers, I’m going to look at microwave ovens. Just appliances for me,” Petermon said.

The National Retail Federation estimates 165 million people will shop over the Thanksgiving weekend, so stores have limits on their deals. Some of those limitations require shoppers to be 18 years or older or only allow one coupon per household.

The store was also making sure the crowds don’t get too out of control. If shoppers begin to push or shove and stray from a single-file line, the store will close.

Some customers get in and out quickly after finding the perfect gift for their Christmas list. Others see the weekend as a shopping marathon instead of a sprint.

“We’re usually out until about 2 in the morning. Then, we’ll sleep for a couple hours then get up and go out again,” Vail said.

Online sales also seem to be getting an early start on Black Friday. Amazon started its deals a week ago.

If you want to take advantage of the sales there’s still plenty of time.