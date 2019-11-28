Officials say Manteca SWAT team arrest burglary suspect on Thanksgiving

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department arrested two people who are suspects in a home burglary that occurred Tuesday, according to officials.

Police say several guns and the homeowner’s car were stolen.

Marvin Alexis Reyes, 19, was arrested Wednesday night after police found the homeowner’s stolen car near a hotel.

Valdemar Gabriel Da Rocha, 19, was arrested Thursday morning after SWAT served a search warrant at a Rina Drive home.

Police recovered all the stolen guns when they found the stolen car and served the search warrant on the Rina Drive home.

The burglary occurred while the homeowners were away on vacation and police say the guns were properly secured prior to being stolen.