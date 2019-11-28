Thousands participate in Run to Feed the Hungry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Run to Feed the Hungry is a Sacramento tradition and it’s thought to be the largest event of its kind, not just locally but in the entire U.S.

The point of a race is typically to go as fast as you can. But at Run to Feed the Hungry it’s worth slowing down so you don’t miss the sights.

“I don’t trick or treat. This is my chance to put on a costume and have a good time,” said runner Robert Tabares who had on a turkey costume for Thursday’s event.

Tens of thousands of people gathered near Sacramento State to support the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services.

Sofia Pacliar said rather than worry about the heavy rain, she decided to focus on the reason for the race.

“Just a good reminder that we’re so blessed every day,” Pacliar told FOX40. “Easy to complain about something. There’s a lot out there in the community that needs simple food that we take for granted.”

That was plain to see a few days ago as the food bank gave away 4,000 turkeys and side dishes.

“Cost it’s living exceeds so many people’s ability to be able to put good food on the table,” said Sacramento Food Bank President and CEO Blake Young.

The good news is the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services knows how to stretch a dollar. Young said they can feed a family for 20 cents.

Each person’s registration fee buys as many as 250 meals for people in need.

“So this event is just a good indication that the Sacramento community is so giving,” Young said.