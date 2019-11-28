UOP students away from home enjoy Thanksgiving on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- University of the Pacific students away from home were welcomed with a warm Thanksgiving meal on campus.

With so many students away from their own families this Thanksgiving, it was a great way for them to break bread and gobble down some turkey with their campus family.

For the past 17 years, UOP has served up turkey lunch for students away from their families, such as Jason Halim who is from Indonesia.

“Actually, I enjoy being on campus because yeah, I like the vibes around here,” he told FOX40.

The sophomore said it was his second thanksgiving in the U.S. and the holiday has grown on him.

“Feels nice being around people that we love, right?” Halim said.

The university’s dining services provider, Bon Appetit, cooked Thursday’s meal for around 100 students.

The meal was also a way for students like Angel Mejia to take in their college experience.

“So I’m just enjoying as much as I can,” Mejia, who is in the last year of his collegiate career, told FOX40.

It was an opportunity for them to show their appreciation, share a meal and spend time with friends who have become like family.

“Helping people improve their lives through education is what brings us all here and brings us all together,” said UOP Vice President of Technology Art Sprecher.