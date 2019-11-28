What we’re thankful for: A look back at this year’s local heroes

(KTXL) — They are ordinary people who did extraordinary things. They are your neighbors. They are strangers. They are people who rolled up their sleeves and got it done.

FOX40 looks back at the stories of courage in our community and the heroes we’re thankful for. Click on a headline for the full story:

Thanks to a split-second decision by firefighters, nearly 200 people took shelter in a vacant strip mall to escape the Camp Fire.

Brian and Heather Gleser were getting ready to pack up their T-shirt booth at the Gilroy Garlic Festival when gunfire rang out. As they hid in piles of clothes, they grabbed passing children, pulling them to safety.

When Douglas Tallman saw a man point a gun at a cashier inside a North Highlands Denny’s he said adrenaline took over. “I grabbed him and I picked him up and slammed him on the ground,” Tallman said.

Wheatland volunteer firefighter Anthony Banas’ brother is on the autism spectrum. So he knew just what to do when he saw a frightened Kayli Templeton at her preschool’s show-and-tell.

Mary Thompson was on her way back to her Roseville home when she noticed a woman sitting off the side of the road. When she tried to help, things took a turn for the worse.

Andy Rendon has delivered mail along a busy street in Orangevale for 22 years. One day on his route, he saw something dart into traffic. Without even thinking he jumped into action.

With help from the stars, students and organizers managed to make this year’s Paradise High School prom a celebration they’d never forget.

Officers Kelly Crouse and Richard Stevens pulled two men to safety as a deadly fire ripped through an RV.

A Rancho Cordova man got to thank his hero, BART supervisor John O’Connor, who pulled him out of the path of an oncoming train.

Amy Duncan knew she had to do something when she saw a woman resurface from the Clavey River face down. And what started out as a day trip on the water, turned into a big act of heroism.

Tow truck driver Christian Melendrez is used to helping people on the side of the road. So when a wounded California Highway Patrol officer needed help stopping an armed woman Melendrez stepped in.

Officer Dibene arrived at the scene just as baby Ezekiel was born in a car on Interstate 5. He was also there just in time to help save the newborn’s life.

Amador County Deputy Casey Wilson had to dig through knee-high snow to get to Joan Almstrom, who had no heat, electricity or phones to call for help.

Placer County Deputy Allyson Prero came to the rescue after a bear wandered into a Truckee vacation home, catching two visiting teens off guard.

Kashton, Hope, Makenna and Logan had one mission — to find their missing neighbor.

Southwest employees at Sacramento International Airport helped a Roseville woman fulfill her dream of working for an airline.