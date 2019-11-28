What we’re thankful for: A look back at this year’s local heroes

(KTXL) — They are ordinary people who did extraordinary things. They are your neighbors. They are strangers. They are people who rolled up their sleeves and got it done.
FOX40 looks back at the stories of courage in our community and the heroes we’re thankful for. Click on a headline for the full story:
How quick thinking saved hundreds of lives during Camp Fire
Thanks to a split-second decision by firefighters, nearly 200 people took shelter in a vacant strip mall to escape the Camp Fire.
Vendors describe hiding children in booth as Gilroy shooting unfolded
Brian and Heather Gleser were getting ready to pack up their T-shirt booth at the Gilroy Garlic Festival when gunfire rang out. As they hid in piles of clothes, they grabbed passing children, pulling them to safety.
Police say North Highlands man’s heroic actions helped thwart armed robbery
When Douglas Tallman saw a man point a gun at a cashier inside a North Highlands Denny’s he said adrenaline took over. “I grabbed him and I picked him up and slammed him on the ground,” Tallman said.
Wheatland volunteer firefighter embraces autistic 3-year-old in heartwarming photo
Wheatland volunteer firefighter Anthony Banas’ brother is on the autism spectrum. So he knew just what to do when he saw a frightened Kayli Templeton at her preschool’s show-and-tell.
78-year-old Roseville woman attacked while trying to be a good Samaritan
Mary Thompson was on her way back to her Roseville home when she noticed a woman sitting off the side of the road. When she tried to help, things took a turn for the worse.
Orangevale postal worker honored as hero for saving toddler’s life
Andy Rendon has delivered mail along a busy street in Orangevale for 22 years. One day on his route, he saw something dart into traffic. Without even thinking he jumped into action.
Paradise High School students surprised by star-studded tribute at prom
With help from the stars, students and organizers managed to make this year’s Paradise High School prom a celebration they’d never forget.
Dixon officers honored for helping save two lives during deadly RV park fire
Officers Kelly Crouse and Richard Stevens pulled two men to safety as a deadly fire ripped through an RV.
Man thanks BART worker who pulled him to safety, saving him from oncoming train
A Rancho Cordova man got to thank his hero, BART supervisor John O’Connor, who pulled him out of the path of an oncoming train.
Off-duty corrections officer saves woman from drowning in Tuolumne County
Amy Duncan knew she had to do something when she saw a woman resurface from the Clavey River face down. And what started out as a day trip on the water, turned into a big act of heroism.
Tow truck driver hailed as hero for helping officer who was stabbed
Tow truck driver Christian Melendrez is used to helping people on the side of the road. So when a wounded California Highway Patrol officer needed help stopping an armed woman Melendrez stepped in.
CHP officer jumps into action after baby born in car wasn’t breathing
Officer Dibene arrived at the scene just as baby Ezekiel was born in a car on Interstate 5. He was also there just in time to help save the newborn’s life.
Amador County deputy trudges through snow to rescue elderly woman from cold, dark home
Amador County Deputy Casey Wilson had to dig through knee-high snow to get to Joan Almstrom, who had no heat, electricity or phones to call for help.
Hungry bear catches teens off guard by walking into Truckee kitchen
Placer County Deputy Allyson Prero came to the rescue after a bear wandered into a Truckee vacation home, catching two visiting teens off guard.
Four kids team up to find missing 97-year-old Roseville woman
Kashton, Hope, Makenna and Logan had one mission — to find their missing neighbor.
Roseville woman with Down syndrome fulfills dream with airline
Southwest employees at Sacramento International Airport helped a Roseville woman fulfill her dream of working for an airline.