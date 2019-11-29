2 hospitalized after pit bull attack in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three pit bulls attacked several people Wednesday in a Stockton neighborhood, according to police.

The Stockton Police Department reports just before 1 p.m., the pit bulls somehow got loose, escaping a home.

On Almondwood Lane near Lorraine Avenue, the dogs bit a group of people, according to police.

Police say one of the dogs was shot by a woman and killed.

The other two dogs were captured by Animal Control officers.

Two victims had to be transported to St. Joseph’s Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions have not been reported.

The police department has not released any information about the dogs’ owner.