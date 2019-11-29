Art lovers enjoy Black Friday shopping at the Crocker Art Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A line of holiday shoppers was waiting for the doors to open for a different Black Friday shopping experience at the Crocker Holiday Artisan Market.

The event has become a holiday tradition of sorts for art lovers and those looking for unique gifts.

Shoppers can browse among creations by artists and crafters who are hand-selected by a jury.

The one-of-a-kind items range from clothing, jewelry, pottery, glass and sculptures. Shoppers get the added benefit of being able to talk to the artists themselves.

"It's different than anything you get in a mall for sure and it's nice because it's local vendors and you can support people that live here," said shopper Ariana Sacco.

The three-day market charges an admission of $8 for adults and $7 for students, and seniors with children up to 12 years old can enjoy the event for free. The money goes toward Crocker Art Museum programs and the Creative Arts League of Sacramento, which, among other programs, supports an art program at Mustard Seed School.

The artists said they appreciate that a juried show ensures the quality and level of artwork is high.

Landscape photographer Gail Lipson said patrons love to ask her questions about how she took her pictures, giving them a connection with the artwork they put in their home.

"They like to hear the stories of how I found that scene or how I took the photo," said Lipson, whose works are normally in a gallery.

Organizers agree and say the admission can be likened to going to an art museum but has the benefit of the artist on hand to explain their inspiration and how they created their work.

The Crocker Holiday Artisan Market is open Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, starting at 10 a.m. and closing at 5p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.