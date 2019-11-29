Black Friday shoppers: Not a sprint, a marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Black Friday is not what it used to be.

“I definitely feel like this year Black Friday isn’t as much of a sprint. It’s definitely more of a marathon,” said shopper Parsa Rezaei.

Think less door-busting and more door trickling.

“I expected it to be a lot more crowded, honestly, but when we got here there wasn't many cars on the road,” said shopper Caralena Pitkin.

But that doesn’t mean thousands of shoppers didn’t pack into the Westfield Galleria at Roseville during the early morning hours.

“I’m saving up my money to go to Black Friday because I just like the deals, you know,” said shopper Riley Ruttan.

Most people FOX40 spoke with said they didn’t have a particular destination in mind.

But Galleria General Manager Jeff Richardson did get a cell phone video of a packed Lululemon. It was by far one of the biggest crowds Friday morning.

“It was a great way to be together with family, enjoy the holiday together and we love Lemon,” said first-time Black Friday shopper Michelle Rau.

Richardson said they saw the highest traffic on Thanksgiving evening. Macy’s and J.C. Penney stayed open all night.

“Nobody likes to be here Thanksgiving, at least working,” Richardson told FOX40. “But we love the fact that it’s spread out over two days, so you have to be a little more strategic in your shopping and it’s a little more enjoyable, I think.”

He predicted the highest traffic hours would be 3 to 4 p.m., as people opt to sleep-in and take a more leisurely approach to Black Friday.

But in the wise words of 12-year-old Black Friday veteran Kyle Jakary, “All the deals are really early usually, so all the stuff’s gone.”