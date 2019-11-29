Caltrans: I-80 closed between Colfax, state line

GOLD RUN, Calif. (KTXL) — Lanes of Interstate 80 have been closed between Colfax and the Nevada state line, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials say multiple jack-knifed big rigs and vehicle spin-outs brought traffic to a standstill in the Sierra.

Eastbound traffic has been stopped at Colfax while those traveling west from Nevada have been stopped at the state line.

Those heading east on Highway 20 have been stopped just past Nevada City. Drivers trying to get onto Highway 20 in the westbound lanes have also been stopped at Yuba Pass.

#TrafficAlert: Multiple vehicle spinouts have forced closure of I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada state line. Highway 20 also is closed at Nevada City due to the spinouts. Motorists on I-80 should be prepared for long delays. No ETO. @CHPGoldRun @CHP_Truckee @nevadadot pic.twitter.com/ZYRgrz5bsn — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 30, 2019

Snowing as we’re leaving Tahoe, headed back to Sac. Eastbound traffic is crawling, but westbound is moving.

Stay safe & drive slowly. 💨❄️☃️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/sKvpo18deZ — Rowena Lugtu-Shaddox (@RoShaddox) November 30, 2019

The CHP says drivers heading west were being turned around in the Truckee area.

Afternoon snowfall covered I-80, leading to hazardous driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials have not been able to say when the roadways will be reopened.

Donner Summit rest areas have also been closed due to snow.

This story is still developing.