Manteca SWAT operation on Thanksgiving surprises family next door

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Manteca and Ripon SWAT officers served a search warrant on Thanksgiving that led to the arrest of a burglary suspect.

It was a jarring sight for the family next door.

“I was terrified. I got the kids and grabbed them and put them in the other room and, basically, just stayed there,” resident Gerardo Camarena told FOX40. “That kind of stuff doesn’t happen around here, you know.”

Camarena was home with his wife and two young kids when they noticed the commotion.

“We were just having breakfast for the kids and my wife looked out the window and saw all the SWAT trucks and everybody pointing guns to the neighbors,” Camarena said.

Investigators arrested 19-year-old Gabriel Da Rocha in connection to a home burglary Tuesday where several guns and a car were stolen.

“It’s really a quiet neighborhood. I really didn’t know what to think about it. It was totally out of the blue,” resident Rick McAlice said.

Inside the home, investigators recovered several stolen guns and other items.

“They went in and started collecting stuff and the whole thing was probably about an hour,” Camarena said.

The search warrant was a result of the stolen car being found Wednesday night by a police officer. After finding the car, police also arrested 19-year-old Marvin Alexis Reyes who was inside the car along with some of the stolen guns.

“That’s kind of the world we live in it seems like,” McAlice said.

Both men remain in jail and are scheduled to be in court Tuesday.