Modesto officers respond to shots fired at Motel 6

Posted 10:47 PM, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59PM, November 29, 2019
Data pix.

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Gunshots rang out at a motel in Modesto Friday night.

Modesto police officers responded to a call about gunfire reported near the back of the Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots from inside a room around 9:45 p.m.

A large police presence was seen at the motel, along with an ambulance.

People staying at the motel were seen out of their rooms, unable to get back inside while officers investigated and crime tape surrounded the scene.

This story is developing.

Google Map for coordinates 37.663556 by -121.026610.

Shots Fired at Modesto Motel

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.