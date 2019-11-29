Modesto officers respond to shots fired at Motel 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Gunshots rang out at a motel in Modesto Friday night.

Modesto police officers responded to a call about gunfire reported near the back of the Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots from inside a room around 9:45 p.m.

A large police presence was seen at the motel, along with an ambulance.

People staying at the motel were seen out of their rooms, unable to get back inside while officers investigated and crime tape surrounded the scene.

This story is developing.

37.663556 -121.026610