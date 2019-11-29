Modesto police: Two wounded in drive-by shooting during family gathering

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Modesto Police Department says two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. on Haddon Avenue while a family was celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday. Police say a car stopped in front of the home and shot at the family while they were outside.
Two people were taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
There is currently no information on a suspect but police believe the gunfire came from a silver car.
