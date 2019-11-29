Sacramento police search for two suspects in Northgate neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are in the Northgate area searching for two suspects who ran following a chase.

Officers had stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Friday night before discovering the driver had a felony warrant, according to police.

Police say a short police pursuit ensued but stopped after the suspect’s vehicle hit a wrought iron fence.

Two people ran from the vehicle and officers, along with a K-9, began searching for them.

No one was injured in the crash, according to police.

