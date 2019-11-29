Sacramento police search for two suspects in Northgate neighborhood

Posted 7:00 PM, November 29, 2019, by

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are in the Northgate area searching for two suspects who ran following a chase.

Officers had stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Friday night before discovering the driver had a felony warrant, according to police.

Police say a short police pursuit ensued but stopped after the suspect’s vehicle hit a wrought iron fence.

Two people ran from the vehicle and officers, along with a K-9, began searching for them.

No one was injured in the crash, according to police.

This story is developing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.