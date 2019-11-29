Sacramento Police: Woman robs bank near Arden Fair Mall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department says a woman robbed a bank Friday morning near the Arden Fair Mall.

Around 10:35 a.m., a woman who said she was armed with a gun demanded money from the California Bank and Trust on Arden Way near Challenge Way.

Police say she ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses told police they never saw a firearm on the woman.

The FBI has been notified of the robbery.

Police say no one was injured in the robbery.

This story is developing.