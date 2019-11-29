Teenage activists rally at State Capitol for global climate protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Instead of going Black Friday shopping, hundreds of teens and some parents protested at the State Capitol, calling on leaders to protect the planet from climate change.

"Because I would rather miss every Black Friday to save the world rather than save some money," said Aaisha Dass with Fridays For Future Sacramento.

Around 200 people rallied inside and outside the building for hours, calling for more action to prevent climate change in California at the local, state and national levels.

"Nobody is doing enough on this issue,” said 13-year-old Supriya Patel who helped organize the event. “It's going to require a complete economic mobilization and a complete transformation of our society."

Friday's protest was part of an international demonstration.

The group in Sacramento specifically demanded Gov. Gavin Newsom no longer authorize fossil fuel infrastructure. They said it's one of the largest oil producers in the nation.

Fridays For Future also staged a die-in in hopes their demands would be heard. The governor has yet to comment.

"Because the climate crisis doesn't go on holiday, it doesn't go on vacation, and we're not going to either," Patel said.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.