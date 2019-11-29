Turlock woman’s cat stuck in tree for over two days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Turlock woman is desperate to get her 1-year-old cat out of a pine tree where it's been stuck since Wednesday.

On Friday, Traci Sanders told FOX40 her Russian blue named Frankie had been in the tree for more than two days.

"The poor baby is trying to get out but she just can’t without dropping 30 feet, which she just won’t do," Sanders wrote.

Sanders said she has called multiple emergency, city and animal services with no luck. A tree trimmer told her it would cost $600 to get Frankie down, an amount Sanders said she just can't afford.

Even Sanders' son tried to get to the cat with the tallest ladder he could get, 18 feet, but it wasn't tall enough. They tried leaning a ladder off a second-story balcony but Frankie just won't budge.

"I received a message from our mayor but still no help. My poor baby is spending her 3rd night in the tree," Sanders wrote Friday night.