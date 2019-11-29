‘We’re finally a team’: Whitney Wildcats have a chance to win Division II title despite rocky start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) -- Effort, physicality and toughness are three things that define Whitney High School football this season.

The team is still standing and ready to play Elk Grove Friday evening for the Division II section title.

It's a big accomplishment considering Whitney was 0-10 last season and just five weeks ago the Wildcats season was on life-support with just a 3-6 record.

"I don't even know if I was expecting this, really. It's just so unbelievably awesome," senior running back Will Fischer said.

"We're just not listening to outsiders. It's really what's inside, what's part of the family. If you can just keep that mentality, really nobody can stop you," junior quarterback Eli Brickhandler said.

But the big question remains, what finally clicked with this group?

Whitney has ripped off four straight wins, including the last three in the section playoffs, to reach the championship tilt.

"We're finally a team. We aren't how we used to be," Brickhandler said. "It's a new culture. A new Whitney."

"I mean, I think they just realized how great they can be. You know, it's definitely something that I know these boys will always remember as far as being a part of something that nobody thought that was ever going to be anything," McNally said.