11-year-old Tennessee girl reported missing after leaving home with person she met on TikTok

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An 11-year-old from Whitehaven was reported missing after leaving her home Saturday morning with a person she met on TikTok.

Lakerika McNeal was last seen in the 1700 block of Victoria Road around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to FOX40 sister station WREG.

Memphis Police said McNeil, 11, left the house on her own free will with a girl she met on the popular video social media app TikTok, along with a man and a woman. She has not been seen or heard from since then.

Police said the group left the area in a white vehicle.

McNeil’s mother told police she has not been able to get in contact with her daughter.

McNeil is described by police as being 4-foot-3, 55 pounds with a light complexion. She has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black sweater with purple stripes on both sleeves, black pants and black and gold shoes.

The man who allegedly was with the girl McNeil met on TikTok was described as as a black man with a blonde twist in his hair.

This is a developing story.