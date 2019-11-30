Caltrans: Highway 1 will be closed in Big Sur due to ‘significant’ storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 1 will be closed in the Big Sur area beginning Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Caltrans officials said they received confirmation from the National Weather Service that a “significant” storm will reach the areas of Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide on Highway 1 in the Big Sur area, beginning Saturday night.

The closure will include the areas of Paul’s Slide closing Saturday at 5 p.m, and Mud Creek closing Sunday at 9 a.m. until further notice, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said the storm is forecasted to run through Wednesday morning, but another storm is forecasted for Thursday, so they will provide an update on the closures later in the week.

Businesses along the Big Sur Coast on Highway 1 will remain open and are accessible via Highways 101, 68, 46, according to Caltrans.