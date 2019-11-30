CHP pursue, arrest driver after trying to escape sideshow in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says it responded to a call of possible street racing Friday night near Florin Road after about 100 cars were reported driving recklessly in the area.

CHP reports they impounded two cars, cited drivers and arrested one person for felony evading.

The cars were reported to be near Florin and Elk Grove Florin Road around 10:11 p.m., but officers found them near Eagles Nest Road and Jackson Highway blocking the intersection with a sideshow.

Police approached a Mazda Miata that was doing donuts, and the driver immediately stopped. The driver was cited, and the car was impounded.

A Ford Mustang, also doing donuts, drove away and a short pursuit ensued. Fearing for the public’s safety, officers stopped following the Mustang.

Police later found the Mustang after an air unit reported the car had stopped near a home in the Arden-Arcade area.

A passenger got out of the car and tried to escape, leaving behind the driver and another passenger.

The driver and passenger were detained by police when they arrived, and police later found the other passenger in a nearby home’s backyard.

Police arrested the driver for felony evading and impounded the car.

No one was injured and no damage occurred during the pursuit