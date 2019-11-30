Families shop for Christmas trees in West Sacramento despite rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- As moderate rain sprinkled across the Sacramento Valley, some families continued their weekend routine as usual.

“All about decorating for Christmas and getting the spirit going. And it’s a fun family activity to do,” West Sacramento resident Susan Hall told FOX40.

Hall and her daughters go to Chad’s Christmas Trees every year where they always find the perfect Noble fir to complete the holiday season.

“For me, you want to try to have it triangle, you know, asymmetrical, triangle, as round as possible and nice and full all the way around,” Hall said. “No bald spots. Don’t want to turn it in the corner, have to push it in the corner. We want it looking beautiful all the way around.”

Resident Wayne Lorentzen also stopped by to pick out his tree, despite the rain.

“It kind of helps because we were figuring there’d be a lot of people here getting trees and there’s not,” Lorentzen said. “We’ll probably put it in the garage for a little bit before we put it in the house.”

Away from West Sacramento and onto the interstate, drivers were not enjoying the rain.

The California Highway Patrol responded to multiple accidents.

A car on State Route 51 spun out due to slippery conditions on the road.

Traffic Alert 🚨: Spinout on Sr51 S US-50 East Con / Sr99 N US-50 East Con in Sacramento. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/pALIT00fRE — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) December 1, 2019

Another accident happened on Interstate 5 when two cars collided. It backed up traffic on the freeway for miles.

It’s one reason why the Halls are staying in for the night, where it’s dry, warm and a little more festive thanks to their freshly cut Christmas tree.

“Getting in the spirit, having a good time, family, fun and food, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Hall said.