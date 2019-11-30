Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for help

(AP) — Hong Kong protesters carrying American flags and banners appealing to President Donald Trump are rallying in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The pro-democracy protesters were planning to march Sunday to the U.S. Consulate to thank America for approving legislation last week that would sanction Hong Kong and Chinese officials for any human rights abuses in the city.

Some held banners reading “President Trump, please liberate Hong Kong” and “Let’s make Hong Kong great again.” One showed him standing atop a tank with his name emblazoned on the front and side.

A now withdrawn extradition bill set off protests in June against what many see as an erosion of rights and freedoms under China. The protesters are demanding full democracy and an investigation into police use of force during the demonstrations.