Man found dead after falling through ice in El Dorado County

Posted 12:55 PM, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:56PM, November 30, 2019

Search teams wade through frozen waters to search for missing man who fell into Lake Baron in Meyers, Calif. (Photo courtesy of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.)

MEYERS, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a man missing since Thanksgiving has been found in Meyers, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 39-year-old David Schmidt was walking his three dogs around noon Thursday in Meyers when he was reported to have fallen through some ice on Lake Baron.

Investigators said cold weather clothing was found in the lake around where Schmidt was believed to have fallen in. All three dogs were rescued and taken to a veterinarian for treatment, according to officials.

Deputies use an ROV to search for missing man who fell into Lake Baron in Meyers, Calif. (Photo courtesy of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.)

Authorities searched the water Thursday and Friday but did not find Schmidt’s body until the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office used their Remote Operated Vehicle.

Officials said there are no signs of “foul play” related to Schmidt’s death.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.