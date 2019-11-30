Man found dead after falling through ice in El Dorado County

MEYERS, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a man missing since Thanksgiving has been found in Meyers, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 39-year-old David Schmidt was walking his three dogs around noon Thursday in Meyers when he was reported to have fallen through some ice on Lake Baron.

Investigators said cold weather clothing was found in the lake around where Schmidt was believed to have fallen in. All three dogs were rescued and taken to a veterinarian for treatment, according to officials.

Authorities searched the water Thursday and Friday but did not find Schmidt’s body until the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office used their Remote Operated Vehicle.

Officials said there are no signs of “foul play” related to Schmidt’s death.