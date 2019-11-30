Modesto’s 7th annual Mod Shop highlights small businesses

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As thousands rushed the doors at big-box retailers for Black Friday, Local business owners were prepping for Small Business Saturday.

“We know that our local business owners are really the heartbeat of this community, so if it’s just one day here, we can make a big deal out of them,” Mod Shop co-producer Kate Trompetter told FOX40.

It’s why Trompetter and others created Mod Shop, a local makers vendor fair that’s gotten bigger every year.

“When we started seven years ago, we were on one block on J Street between 13th and 12th and this year we’re the biggest we’ve ever been,” Trompetter said.

More than 100 vendors are spread out across downtown Modesto at 10 different host locations for the 7th annual Mod Shop Saturday, which highlights handcrafted goods.

“You can find anything from beard products to beautifully hand-crafted wooden pens, to women jewelry, baby clothing, scarves, knitted caps. I mean just about anything you can make with your hands you’ll find at one of our locations tonight,” Trompetter said.

Trompetter says past events have drawn more than 3,000 people to the downtown area making it one of the busiest days of the year for some small businesses and local eateries.

“We’re also really promoting downtown, locally-owned restaurants boutiques. We encourage folks to stay open tonight because of how many people will come downtown,” Trompetter said.

But Trompetter doesn’t want it to end tonight.

She hopes people come out and discover new vendors or shops that they’ll continue to buy from year-round.

“When we support our local business, we’re supporting our neighbors, and when we can keep our money here, that means it goes to things we get to see and people that we know,” Trompetter said.

Mod Shop doesn’t end until 9 p.m. Saturday night.

If you couldn’t make it out to the fair, you can still find some of the vendors online.