The Stockton Police Department says a shooting occurred on John Townsend Place Saturday night.

Police say the man, who was shot around 8:30 p.m., died at the scene.

There is currently no information on a suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. You can remain anonymous.