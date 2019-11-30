Suspect arrested after shooting in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif (KTXL) — A suspect is behind bars after a shooting victim was found on the side of the highway in Manteca Friday night, according to City of Manteca officials.

City officials said Manteca police officers responded to reports of a shooting victim on the road near Moffat Boulevard, just east of Spreckels Avenue just before 9 p.m.

The victim was found injured along the embankment of Highway 120, according to officials.

The victim gave information on the shooter, causing authorities to surround an apartment at the Paseo Villas Apartments on East Atherton Drive, according to officials.

Officials said the suspect was found and arrested.

Manteca police are working with the California Highway Patrol Stockton Area on the shooting investigation.

City officials said additional questions regarding this case should be made to the CHP referencing their case number 19-9212-11-17.