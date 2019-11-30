Suspect arrested after Thankgiving Day shooting in Yuba County leaves 1 victim dead, another injured

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people on Thanksgiving Day in the town of Linda, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said 23-year-old Moe Nanlap was arrested Thursday around 11:40 a.m. after he was suspected of shooting two people at a home in East Linda.

One of the victims died from their wounds after being taken to Rideout Hospital, according to officials. The other victim is in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 530-749-7777.