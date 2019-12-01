1 arrested, no one shot after officer-involved shooting in Orangevale

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says a person is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Orangevale.

Officials say a single shot was fired by a deputy near Woodmore Oaks Drive and Highwood Way. No one was shot, and the deputy suffered minor injuries while arresting the suspect.

It started around 7:13 p.m. when a caller said their mother’s boyfriend was high on drugs running in and out of the home. When deputies approached the house, the man walked out with a gun.

Officials say the deputy shot after he feared the man would shoot them.

No other injuries have been reported.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.