Deputies: Woman arrested for murder in El Dorado County

Posted 1:15 PM, December 1, 2019

Raenee Goodman. (Photo courtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.)

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing and killing her boyfriend in Pollock Pines Saturday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

A neighbor of Raenee Goodman called authorities and told them that Goodman stabbed and killed the victim in self-defense, according to investigators.

Deputies said after Goodman was taken into custody, detectives and crime scene investigators determined Goodman was a murder suspect and arrested her.

The identity of the victim was not yet released, pending notifying the victim’s family, officials said.

