Drivers prepare for icy road conditions as snow falls in the Sierra

CISCO GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s the first of December and it feels a lot like winter in the Sierra.

Moderate snow has been falling since 5 p.m. Sunday and it’s leaving behind an icy mess on the roads.

After a relaxing holiday weekend, travelers are headed west for the workweek, but the drive home isn’t entirely smooth sailing.

Drivers must navigate in rain, sleet and snow.

Snow has been falling in locations as low as Emigrant Gap.

Traveler Tim Pham said roads are becoming slippery as rain starts to fall, but he came prepared for the road conditions.

“I saw the snow coming down, so I figured I’d get these on before anything bad happens,” Pham said.

Many travelers have been stopping at a Chevron on Cisco Road to fuel up and apply chains before road conditions become too icy.

“It’s going great because I got someone else to do it for me,” traveler Shawna Bauhaus said. “40 bucks for a five-minute job? Not bad.”

Another traveler, Jose Lepe from Los Angeles, said he just celebrated Thanksgiving and his birthday in Lake Tahoe.

“We had to chain up twice,” Lepe said. “I have to be at work at 7, but it’s going to take us 10 hours just to get back.”

Caltrans crews are working to unclog drains throughout the highway as snow and rain continue to fall.

If you’re traveling near Cisco Grove you can expect slippery conditions.