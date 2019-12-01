Police: Man arrested for stealing $3000 worth of air conditioning equipment in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing $3,000 worth of commercial air conditioning items in East Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the burglary happened Saturday night when Joshua Conboy removed the license plates from his car during the suspected theft.

Video surveillance lead investigators to find Conboy in possession of the stolen air conditioning items, according to officials.

Deputies said Conboy was booked at the San Joaquin County Jail for theft and burglary charges.