Attorney general kicks off public hearings on Consumer Privacy Act

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The California Attorney General's Office kicked off a weeklong series of public hearings on California's Consumer Privacy Act Monday.

The new law extends privacy rights to consumers by allowing them to opt-out of having their information sold to other businesses and to be informed about the information being collected. The law also requires businesses to delete information if a consumer tells them to do so.

The law applies to companies that make more than $25 million a year.

"We believe that consumers should be able to understand what information is being collected, why and how it's being used, and have the ability to opt-out for any use of information that they don't like," said Nonprofit Alliance's Kris Rosa.

Several people made suggestions at Monday's hearing in Sacramento. Some business owners said they have concerns about the cost of the new law, which will require company websites to have a clear link on their homepage that reads, "Do not sell my personal information."

Legal advocates hope the attorney general considers clarifying how consumers can and cannot opt-out.

"The systems are just not there yet to effectively message that to the business," said Mike Belote with the Civil Justice Association of California. "So we would like to stick with the statute in terms of opt-out requests and not have browser settings or plug-ins automatically be treated as opt-out requests."

The hearings continue this week in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Fresno.

In addition to the public hearings, the attorney general's office is also taking written comments on this issue through Friday.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.